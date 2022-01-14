Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,090 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $126,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

ADP stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.25. 6,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.55 and a 200-day moving average of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.