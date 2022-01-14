Citigroup Inc. Sells 82,165 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 784,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $215,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after purchasing an additional 536,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.67. 37,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

