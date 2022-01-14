Citigroup Lowers Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Croda International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Croda International has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $71.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

