Cito Capital Group LLC Invests $293,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,290,000 after acquiring an additional 196,781 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,276,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,363,000 after purchasing an additional 286,905 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,138,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,910,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,418 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $113.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,521. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.26 and a 1 year high of $115.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.