Cito Capital Group LLC Purchases 109 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.90. The stock had a trading volume of 114,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,923. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.05. The firm has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

