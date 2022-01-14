Cito Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cito Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.86. 13,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average is $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $110.79.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.24.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.