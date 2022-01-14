Cito Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cito Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after acquiring an additional 551,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after buying an additional 647,809 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

MRO stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 421,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,107,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -317.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

