Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $33.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $23.81. 1,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.73 million, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter worth $1,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

