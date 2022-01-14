ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the December 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 295,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 69,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

