Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CWAN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

CWAN stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.58. 3,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,808. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $2,945,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $5,122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

