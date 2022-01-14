CloakCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.73 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $597.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000573 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016471 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010458 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,751,906 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

