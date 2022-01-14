Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.41.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $182.97 on Tuesday. Clorox has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.04 and a 200-day moving average of $170.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Clorox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

