Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.98

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 34705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 57.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 76.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 775,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 102.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 844,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,114,000. 17.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

