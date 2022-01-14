CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 48.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

CNX opened at $15.21 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

