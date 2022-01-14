Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings. Cocrystal Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cocrystal Pharma.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,760. The company has a market cap of $56.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

