Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.86 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,753,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,295,000 after buying an additional 57,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,521,000 after buying an additional 52,573 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,546,000 after buying an additional 44,515 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

