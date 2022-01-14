Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGNX. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73. Cognex has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 67.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

