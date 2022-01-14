Collateral Pay (COLL) 1-Day Volume Tops $6,673.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $572,346.78 and approximately $6,673.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00075163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.71 or 0.07676158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,009.44 or 0.99992858 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00069103 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

