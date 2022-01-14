Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) PT Raised to 990.00 at Barclays

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its price target raised by Barclays from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CLPBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,067.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.