Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the December 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLPBY stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.36. 41,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,040. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,067.00.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.