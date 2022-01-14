Commerce Bank Buys 56 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $361.20 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $298.59 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.44 and its 200 day moving average is $352.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

