Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $92.26 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

