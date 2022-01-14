Commerce Bank Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 393,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VRSN stock opened at $229.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.51. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total value of $137,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $644,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,147. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

