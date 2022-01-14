Commerce Bank Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

