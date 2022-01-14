Commerce Bank Purchases 2,091 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.76 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 132.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.28.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

