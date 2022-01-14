Commerce Bank Raises Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

