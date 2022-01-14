Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,395 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 250.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total transaction of $6,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $143.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.77 and a beta of 1.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

