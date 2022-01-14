Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.95, but opened at $38.06. Commercial Metals shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 7,862 shares trading hands.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on CMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,752 shares of company stock worth $1,434,237 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.
About Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
