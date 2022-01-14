Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.95, but opened at $38.06. Commercial Metals shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 7,862 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,752 shares of company stock worth $1,434,237 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

