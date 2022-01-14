Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CRZBY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 54,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,920. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
