Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CRZBY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 54,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,920. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

