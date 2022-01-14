Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMPR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.43. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

