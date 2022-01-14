Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Parke Bancorp worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $25,572.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,882 shares of company stock valued at $198,091 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $282.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 42.09% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.