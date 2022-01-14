Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 344,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 103.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKI opened at $11.78 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

