Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 694,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 477,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 216,342 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 371,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 66,870 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMIN opened at $63.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13.

