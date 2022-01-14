Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 266,095 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 168,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTR opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $10.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

