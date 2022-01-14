Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,507,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 21,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,048,000.

NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $158.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $160.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.12 and its 200 day moving average is $150.21.

