Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,299 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,945,000 after purchasing an additional 70,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 118,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $78.35 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $89.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

