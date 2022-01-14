Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMIL. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

BATS FMIL opened at $30.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity New Millennium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity New Millennium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.