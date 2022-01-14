Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,743 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 0.9% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $77,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,954.93.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $10.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,120.50. 9,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,288.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,541.73. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,001.01 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

