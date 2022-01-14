Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $24.94 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,142,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $24,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,217,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. 77,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,347. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

