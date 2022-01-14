Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 126,931 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,931 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $37,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $91.13. 75,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

