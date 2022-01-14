Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,580 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $31,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.99. 75,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,659. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

