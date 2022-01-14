Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,745,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,052,280 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.10% of Energy Transfer worth $26,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,834,000 after buying an additional 145,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. 158,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,602,524. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

