Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 232 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $22,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

Shares of LLY traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $245.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.85 and a 200-day moving average of $250.57.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

