Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.67. 52,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $441.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.