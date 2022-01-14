Comparing Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) & GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brooks Automation and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.77 $110.75 million $1.49 58.77 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.34 -$191.04 million ($1.16) -34.99

Brooks Automation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft -3.20% -7.43% -2.78%

Dividends

Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Brooks Automation pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out -80.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brooks Automation and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 1 5 3 0 2.22

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.30%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Brooks Automation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc. engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

