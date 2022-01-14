Comparing Scienjoy (SJ) and Its Peers

Scienjoy (NASDAQ: SJ) is one of 135 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Scienjoy to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42% Scienjoy Competitors -38.54% -1,552.62% -9.54%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Scienjoy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy Competitors 681 3223 4981 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 47.29%. Given Scienjoy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scienjoy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $187.31 million $26.99 million 6.40 Scienjoy Competitors $965.21 million -$1.93 million 15.63

Scienjoy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Scienjoy. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Scienjoy has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scienjoy competitors beat Scienjoy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

