Compass Group’s (CPG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.35) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.80) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.75) to GBX 1,800 ($24.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,607.78 ($21.82).

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,708 ($23.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £30.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,579.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,531.36. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,283.50 ($17.42) and a one year high of GBX 1,728 ($23.46).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.75), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($257,543.10).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

