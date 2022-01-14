CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.79 ($91.80).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of COP opened at €61.45 ($69.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.62. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.40 ($67.50) and a one year high of €85.35 ($96.99). The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.