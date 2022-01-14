CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMPUY. Morgan Stanley lowered CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CMPUY stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

