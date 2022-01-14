Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,418 shares of company stock worth $478,701. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth about $6,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 157,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,267 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth about $4,333,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth about $3,546,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.